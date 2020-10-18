Man pulls gun in Brooklyn store after being confronted over stolen pack of cookies: police

Police have asked for help identifying this man in connection with a Subway Deli robbery. (NYPD)

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — A man allegedly pulled a gun on a Brooklyn Subway Deli employee Sunday after the worker confronted him about an allegedly stolen pack of cookies, police said.

The man entered the store on Broadway near Cooper street around 9:50 a.m. and took a pack of Oreos from a shelf, an NYPD spokesman said. A worker stopped the man when he tried to leave without paying for the cookies.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident, police said.

The NYPD asked for help identifying the man.

