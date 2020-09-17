Man killed, sister critically injured when fire engine collides with ambulance in Brooklyn: police

FDNY fire engine collides with ambulance in Brooklyn

Scene after an FDNY fire engine collided with an ambulance in Brooklyn, leaving a man dead, a woman critically injured and several first responders hurt condition early Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, authorities say.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A man is dead, his sister is fighting for her life and several first responders are hurt after an ambulance was struck by a fire engine early Thursday in Brooklyn as both vehicles responded to separate emergencies, police said.

According to the FDNY, the firetruck was rushing to an all-hands fire nearby on Willoughby Avenue when it T-boned the hospital-bound ambulance around 12:45 a.m. as both vehicles drove through an intersection.

Cops said the collision occurred near the intersection of Myrtle and Throop avenues, in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section, with the fire engine striking the ambulance’s rear axle area on the driver’s side.

The ambulance was sent spinning, crashing into the front of an SUV stopped at the traffic light and occupied by two adults, who were also hospitalized with complaints of pain, police said.

The firetruck was sent crashing onto the sidewalk, as seen in the below surveillance video obtained by PIX11:

In the back of that ambulance was a 59-year-old man who had suffered a heart attack and his 35-year-old sister who was riding with him, police and family told PIX11.

After the collision, the man was taken by another ambulance to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

Police have identified the victim as Almansouri Jamil of Brooklyn.

His sister was taken to the hospital where she is listed in critical condition, police said. Family told PIX11 that she underwent surgery early Thursday morning after the crash.

According to the FDNY, two EMTs who were in the ambulance and six firefighters from the truck were also brought to local hospitals for pain and minor injuries.

Authorities said the crash is still under investigation.



