Man killed by gunshot to the head at Brooklyn park

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A man was fatally shot in the head in a Brooklyn park on Sunday evening, officials said.

Officers believe the victim was an innocent bystander. He was in the handball courts when two groups began shooting just before 6 p.m.

The 53-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet released his name.

There was a large police presence at Lincoln Terrace Park after the shooting.

The NYPD has not yet released any identifying information about the shooter.

