Man indicted in Brooklyn stabbing, shooting of NYPD officers, prosecutors say

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn man was indicted Wednesday on attempted aggravated murder charges after he allegedly stabbed an NYPD officer in the neck and shot two other officers.

Two officers were working an anti-looting post at the corner of Church and Flatbush avenues in early June when Dzenan Camovic, 21, allegedly stabbed Officer Yayon Frantz Jean Pierre in the neck from behind, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. He allegedly threw the knife at Officer Randy Ramnarine, then took Jean Pierre’s gun and used it to shoot Ramnarine and another responding officer.

“This defendant allegedly engaged in an unprovoked and cowardly attack on an officer and his partner, then opened fire at responding officers,” Gonzalez said. “We are lucky that these officers were not killed. This case underscores the dangers our police officers face day in and day out.”

Camovic was charged with three counts of attempted aggravated murder, three counts of first-degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and other related charges in an indictment that was filed Wednesday in Brooklyn Supreme Court.

He allegedly attacked the officers because of his interest in and support for violent Islamist extremism, according to court filings.

Attorney General William Barr said the alleged attack was premeditated.

“We know that Camovic repeatedly yelled, ‘Allahu Akbar’ during his attack,” Barr said. “We know that he possessed a significant volume of materials that demonstrates his interest in and support for violent Islamist extremism, including materials related to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham. But the defendant’s access to the dark web and his use of encrypted communication platforms has created evidentiary roadblocks to fully learning his plans and who he discussed them with.”