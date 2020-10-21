Man in custody after 2 workers slashed in neck in Flatbush restaurant: police

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
La Cabana Restaurant slashing scene

La Cabaña Restaurant in the Flatbush area of Brooklyn where a man allegedly walked in and slashed two employees early Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, according to police.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Police took a man into custody early Wednesday after two employees were slashed inside a Brooklyn restaurant, the NYPD said.

According to police, the man walked into the business at 1062 Flatbush Ave. around 3:30 a.m. and slashed a man and woman in the neck who were working there.

Google Maps identifies the establishment as La Cabaña Restaurant, and NYPD vehicles were seen outside the restaurant Wednesday morning.

The man and woman, ages 42 and 36, were both rushed to a nearby hospital.

Police said both victims were “stable” but did not immediately have more details on their conditions.

A 63-year-old man was taken into custody and a box cutter was recovered at the scene, the NYPD said.

Police said it was not clear what led up to the attack.

According to authorities, the alleged attacker might be homeless.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

PIX11 News at 10

Driver intentionally runs over school bus driver in Brooklyn, police say

Driver intentionally runs over woman in Brooklyn: NYPD

Peter Luger shooting: Worker, witness describe scary, chaotic scene

Peter Luger shooting: 2 diners wounded when man opens fire at Brooklyn steakhouse

Brooklyn man arrested in Peter Luger shooting

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss