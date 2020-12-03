Man gropes 16-year-old girl walking her dog in Brooklyn: police

Man accused of grabbing teen girl in Brooklyn

Surveillance images of a man accused of grabbing and groping a 16-year-old girl as she walked her dog near Pitkin Avenue and Crescent Street in the East New York section of Brooklyn on Nov. 7, 2020, according to the police.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Police are looking for a man accused of grabbing a teenage girl walking her dog and touching her inappropriately on a Brooklyn street in November, according to the NYPD.

Officials said the man began following the 16-year-old girl around 7 p.m. on Nov. 7 as she walked her dog, heading east on Pitkin Avenue, near Crescent Street in the East New York section.

The unidentified man then suddenly grabbed her buttocks before fleeing on foot, running eastbound on Pitkin Avenue, police said.

The NYPD said the man was described as about 20 to 25 years old, standing between 5 feet, 4 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a pink hat, denim jacket and a pink sweatshirt.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance images of the man they’re looking for.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

