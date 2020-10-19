Man gets 24 years to life in slaying of L&B Spumoni Gardens co-owner Louis Barbati

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A judge sentenced a Long Island man to 24 years to life in prison Monday in the 2016 ambush slaying of L&B Spumoni Gardens co-owner Louis Barbati, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.

Andres Fernandez repeatedly shot Barbati on June 30, 2016. Barbati had headed home from his beloved pizza restaurant that day with a bag filled with cash. Fernandez fled the scene of the shooting without the money.

“This defendant is now facing the serious consequences for the brazen ambush murder of an innocent and beloved local business owner right outside of his home,” Gonzalez said. “Nothing will bring him back, but I hope this significant sentence brings some small measure of solace to his heartbroken family and friends.”

Fernandez was convicted of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon on Dec. 9, 2019.