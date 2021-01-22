Man found tied up, dead in living room of Brooklyn apartment: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A man was found dead, bound and lying face down, in his Brooklyn apartment Friday morning, according to police.

Officials said the man, 46, was found by his caretaker at the apartment on St. Mark’s Avenue near Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights. He was tied up with his face down on the floor of the living room.

Officers responded to the area around 10:40 a.m. for a report of a robbery inside the apartment.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS. His identity was not released.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.