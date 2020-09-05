Man fatally shot sitting in Maserati on Brooklyn street: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn — Cops are investigating after a man was shot to death behind the wheel of his luxury car in Brooklyn early Saturday morning, according to the NYPD.

According to police, officers responded to a 911 call around 4:30 a.m. of a man shot on 63rd Street, near 18th Avenue in the Bensonhurst neighborhood.

Upon their arrival, the officers were told by people on the scene that the 31-year-old man had been shot in the mouth and neck while sitting in the driver’s seat of a late model Maserati sedan, according to police.

The witnesses told police that before they arrived the man had been taken by private means to a nearby hospital.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The victim has been identified by officials as Zaid Zindai of Brooklyn.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing, the NYPD said.

