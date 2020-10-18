Man fatally shot near Brooklyn party, 1 in custody: police sources

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Update: Police have arrested a 20-year-old man in the fatal shooting.

Police took a person into custody following a deadly shooting near a Brooklyn party early Sunday.

Just before 1 a.m., police were called to the vicinity of Watkins Street and Livonia Avenue in Brownsville.

Officers arrived to find a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his torso, arm and leg. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, police said.

According to police sources, officers uncovered a nearby party when they responded to the shooting.

One person was taken into custody for questioning, but it is unclear if they are being questioned for the party or the shooting, police sources said.

Circumstances regarding the incident were not immediately known.

