Man ejected from bus, 4 others injured in Brooklyn crash: officials

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
brooklyn bus crash

Five people were injured in a bus crash in Bushwick, Brooklyn, on Sept. 20, 2020, officials said.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — Five people were injured when a bus collided with an Aston Martin in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, officials said.

The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. at a three-way intersection of Myrtle Avenue, Suydam Street and Evergreen Avenue in Bushwick, according to officials.

The bus was heading east on Myrtle Avenue when it collided with the Aston Martin, which was traveling north on Evergreen Avenue, police said.

A 38-year-old passenger was ejected from the bus, police said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Four others were also injured and taken to hospitals in unknown condition, fire officials said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

MTA finishes restoring final tunnel that was damaged by Superstorm Sandy

NY vaccine eligibility expands to 30+, all incarcerated individuals

Man caught on video beating, choking Asian man in subway scuffle

Queens community rallies to stop Asian hate

Paralyzed Brooklyn man lobbies governor to end solitary confinement

Brooklyn mom fights for hot water

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Yonkers artist talks mural honoring essential workers

NJ sees COVID surge as gathering limits increase

Chilly, partly sunny Friday before mild, bright Easter weekend

NY entertainment venues can reopen Friday at limited capacity

Fitness studios unite for a healthy Harlem

Community continues to condemn rise in anti-Asian attacks

Is New York reopening too much too soon?

Bronx families move into new affordable apartments

Bronx businesses hope to rebound on Opening Day