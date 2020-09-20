Man ejected from bus, 4 others injured in Brooklyn crash: officials

Five people were injured in a bus crash in Bushwick, Brooklyn, on Sept. 20, 2020, officials said.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — Five people were injured when a bus collided with an Aston Martin in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, officials said.

The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. at a three-way intersection of Myrtle Avenue, Suydam Street and Evergreen Avenue in Bushwick, according to officials.

The bus was heading east on Myrtle Avenue when it collided with the Aston Martin, which was traveling north on Evergreen Avenue, police said.

A 38-year-old passenger was ejected from the bus, police said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Four others were also injured and taken to hospitals in unknown condition, fire officials said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

