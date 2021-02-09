Man drags 62-year-old woman into Brooklyn alleyway, tries to rape her

A screenshot from video footage of the man wanted following the victim down the street.

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A man dragged a 62-year-old woman into an alleyway and tried to rape her in Brooklyn on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place at 5:50 a.m. Saturday near Kosciuszko Street and Lewis Avenue in Bed-Stuy. The man, seen on video released by the NYPD, followed the victim down the street and physically assaulted her. He then dragged her into the alleyway and attempted to rape her.

EMS took the victim to a hospital where she was treated for injuries and pain to her lip, hand and knee.

No arrests have been made. Police asked for help identifying the man.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.