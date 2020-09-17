Man critical after being set on fire in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A man was critically injured when he was set on fire Wednesday in Crown Heights, police said Thursday.
Just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers assigned to the shooting reduction initiative discovered the man, 46, fully engulfed in flames on the corner of Schenectady Avenue and Rutland Road, police said.
The used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames, and EMS responded and took the man to a local hospital in critical condition.
Police have not yet revealed the cause of the fire.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).