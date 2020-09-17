Man critical after being set on fire in Brooklyn

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NYPD officer convicted of grand larceny

(Photo: Thinkstock)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A man was critically injured when he was set on fire Wednesday in Crown Heights, police said Thursday.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers assigned to the shooting reduction initiative discovered the man, 46, fully engulfed in flames on the corner of Schenectady Avenue and Rutland Road, police said.

The used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames, and EMS responded and took the man to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police have not yet revealed the cause of the fire.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

NY vaccine eligibility expands to 30+, all incarcerated individuals

Man caught on video beating, choking Asian man in subway scuffle

Queens community rallies to stop Asian hate

Paralyzed Brooklyn man lobbies governor to end solitary confinement

Brooklyn mom fights for hot water

Brooklyn butcher Cara Nicoletti breaking barriers in the meat industry

More Brooklyn

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Senators approve recreational marijuana bill

Lomo Truck serving up Peruvian food in NJ

Community shocked after man violently attacks Asian woman in Midtown

Vaccine eligibility expands, with more on the way

Rain returns Wednesday

How a NY school catering to medically vulnerable children stayed open through the pandemic

Gun control bills stalled as New Yorkers call for change

New Jersey becomes latest to offer early in-person voting

East Harlem women business owners support each other through pandemic