Man critical after being set on fire in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A man was critically injured when he was set on fire Wednesday in Crown Heights, police said Thursday.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers assigned to the shooting reduction initiative discovered the man, 46, fully engulfed in flames on the corner of Schenectady Avenue and Rutland Road, police said.

The used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames, and EMS responded and took the man to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police have not yet revealed the cause of the fire.

