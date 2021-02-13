Man charged with murder months after fatal shooting of 17-year-old in Brooklyn

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Police arrested an 18-year-old man in the shooting death of a teenager during an attempted robbery in Brooklyn last year, an NYPD spokesperson said Saturday.

Nasir Perez, of Brooklyn, allegedly opened fire on East 26th Street near Foster Avenue in Flatbush at around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, 2020, fatally striking 17-year-old Derek Tiucios and injuring a 16-year-old victim, police said.

Tiucios was shot in the chest and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police. The 16-year-old was hit in the hand.

Police said the shooting occurred during a robbery attempt.

Police charged Perez with murder, robbery, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

At the time, Mayor Bill de Blasio promised the families justice.

“Today, tragedy struck. Two teenage New Yorkers were shot. One of them has not made it and we are praying for the other,” the mayor tweeted on Oct. 28, 2020. “Gun violence will never go unchecked. An investigation is underway to deliver justice for these grieving families.”

PIX11’s Corey Crockett contributed to this report.

