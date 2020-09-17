Man assaulted in Brooklyn face-mask confrontation; 2 arrested: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn — Update, Sept. 25, 2020: Kendra Brown and a 17-year-old male were later arrested in connection to this incident, according to police.

Brown, 30, faces second- and third-degree assault charged, police said. The minor, who was not identified by police because of his age, is accused of criminal mischief.

Editor’s note: Images were removed from this story because they depicted the minor.

Original article:

A man was assaulted by a man and woman in a Brooklyn subway station after he asked them to wear their a mask, the NYPD said.

According to police, the 28-year-old victim was standing on the platform of the Union Street station, along the M line, around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday when he got into a verbal dispute with the two attackers.

Cops said the argument started when the victim asked the other man to put his mask on. The dispute soon escalated into a physical confrontation.

The man and woman began hitting the victim in the head and body, police said.

The male attacker then grabbed the victim’s cellphone and threw it to the ground, while the female attacker sprayed the victim in the face with what could have been pepper spray, authorities said.

The pair then fled the station on foot in an unknown direction.

The man suffered pain and bruising and was taken by EMS to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance video and images of the two individuals they are looking for.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).