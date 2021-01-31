Man arrested on murder charge; victim died after being set on fire in Brooklyn

PROSPECT-LEFFERTS GARDEN, Brooklyn — Police arrested a suspect accused of fatally setting a man on fire in Brooklyn, an NYPD spokesman said Sunday.

Errol Stephenson, 28, allegedly poured an accelerant onto Patrick Winkler, 46, on Sept. 16 near Schenectady Avenue and Rutland Road, then lit Winkler on fire, police said.

Officers assigned to the shooting reduction initiative found Winkler fully engulfed in flames, officials said. They used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.

Winkler was rushed to a local hospital. He died weeks later.

Police arrested Stephenson on charges of murder in the second degree on Saturday.

