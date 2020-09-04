Man arrested in beating of woman on Brooklyn sidewalk

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
woman beaten in BK.jpg

Police are searching for the man who allegedly attacked a woman and attempted to sexually assault her in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Police have arrested a man in connection to the assault of a woman on a Brooklyn sidewalk last month.

Joshua Cruz was taken into custody Friday afternoon and faces charges of assault, sexual abuse and forcible touching, police said.

The 46-year-old victim was walking when she was approached and slammed onto the sidewalk in the vicinity of Division Avenue and Rodney Street on Aug. 25, according to police.

The man repeatedly punched her in the face and body and attempted to remove the victim’s pants as she was dazed, lying on the sidewalk, according to authorities.

The victim suffered severe head and body trauma and was taken to the hospital where she is in a medically induced coma.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

5 people shot during fight in Brooklyn: NYPD

Follow up Friday returns! Here's how Monica made it happen this week!

Eric Adams talks Brooklyn tributes to local COVID-19 victims

Ruth Bader Ginsburg statue unveiled in Brooklyn

Search for Brooklyn murder suspect mistakenly released from Rikers: police

Search on for missing Brooklyn woman

More Brooklyn

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Waka Flocka Flame, Tammy Rivera talk new music, season 2 of 'Waka and Tammy: What the Flocka'

The show must go on in Nickelodeon's 'Drama Club'

'Stock Up Kids' talk financial literacy and narrowing the wealth cap

Tips to improve your brain health

Post-COVID care for ‘long-haulers’ experiencing lingering symptoms

NY Assemblyman Phil Ramos talks police reform bills, Cuomo investigation

Mild St. Patrick's Day, but more snow before spring arrives?

Forecast: Spring hasn't sprung just yet

Online job fair for Queens businesses this Thursday