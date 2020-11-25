Man arrested in attempted rape of teen in Brooklyn doctor’s office: police

Surveillance images of a man wanted by police in connection with the attempted rape of a 14-year-old girl in a Brooklyn doctor’s office, on Foster Street in the Midwood section, on Sunday, Nov. 22, according to police.

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — Police arrested a man Wednesday accused of exposing himself to a teenage girl before forcing her to the ground in a Brooklyn doctor’s office.

Officers arrested 31-year-old David Gonzalez, of Brooklyn, just after 2 a.m. in the Crown Heights area, the NYPD said.

Gonzalez will now face charges including attempted rape, forcible touching and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17 years old, according to police.

Authorities said the attack happened last Sunday afternoon in the hallway of a doctor’s office on Foster Street, near East 3rd Street in Midwood.

The victim and her mother were heading to the doctor’s office for an appointment and the teen had ridden her scooter ahead, arriving before the mom, according to police.

Once inside the building, authorities said Gonzalez approached the girl and exposed himself.

She tried to run away but he grabbed her, knocked her to the ground and covered her mouth, telling her to “shut up” and stop screaming, police said.

RECOGNIZE HIM? Man sought after forcing 14-year-old girl to the ground, exposing himself in hallway of Brooklyn doctor’s office, police say



The teen continued to resist and the attacker eventually let go. He fled the building and hopped on a moped, riding off on Foster Avenue, toward McDonald Avenue, according to officials.

Police said the girl was not physically injured in the attack.

The NYPD had released the above shocking surveillance footage from incident.