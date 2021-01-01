Man arrested for anti-Semitic graffiti at Brooklyn synagogues: police

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Brooklyn synagogues vandalized, burglarized

Surveillance images of a man police say vandalized at least four synagogues, and even broke into and burglarized one of them, in the Midwood area of Brooklyn on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — Police have arrested a man believed to have vandalized a handful of Brooklyn synagogues in the early hours after Christmas, the NYPD said.

Officers picked up Emil Benjamin, 39, around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, according to police. The Brooklyn man was hit with hate crime and burglary charges, officials said.

Earlier in the week the NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect appearing to use a marker to scribble anti-Semitic graffiti on a synagogue on Ocean Avenue in the Midwood neighborhood.

It was just one of four houses of worship the man allegedly vandalized in the span of a few hours, starting 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 26, police said.

The synagogues targeted were located at 1694 Ocean Ave., 2822 Avenue J, 2201 Avenue L and 1720 Avenue J, the NYPD said.

The man also broke into the Avenue J location, made graffiti inside, damaged two cabinets and stole about $20 in cash, according to officials.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Brooklyn Cyclones gear up for 20th anniversary season

Brooklyn man arrested for 3 anti-Asian hate crime attacks: NYPD

90 drug convictions vacated based on the work of disgraced former NYPD detective

Small Business Spotlight: Macon Hardware in Bedford Stuyvesant

Tragic 911 call: Man kills 3, himself on daughter's birthday in Brooklyn

Police: Man kills 3, himself at daughter's birthday in NYC

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Brooklyn Cyclones gear up for 20th anniversary season

7-year-old boy killed in Newark house fire: officials

Young boy killed in Newark house fire, officials say

Gorgeous weather for Mets home opener Thursday

Brooklyn man arrested for 3 anti-Asian hate crime attacks: NYPD

City beaches will open on schedule with health precautions

Jackson Heights apartments destroyed in fire

Andrew Giuliani targeting run against Cuomo in 2022

﻿Transit and infrastructure projects addressed in NY budget