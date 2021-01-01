Man arrested for anti-Semitic graffiti at Brooklyn synagogues: police

Surveillance images of a man police say vandalized at least four synagogues, and even broke into and burglarized one of them, in the Midwood area of Brooklyn on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — Police have arrested a man believed to have vandalized a handful of Brooklyn synagogues in the early hours after Christmas, the NYPD said.

Officers picked up Emil Benjamin, 39, around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, according to police. The Brooklyn man was hit with hate crime and burglary charges, officials said.

Earlier in the week the NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect appearing to use a marker to scribble anti-Semitic graffiti on a synagogue on Ocean Avenue in the Midwood neighborhood.

WATCH: Man caught on camera vandalizing Brooklyn synagogue with anti-Semitic graffiti



Police say he vandalized multiple synagogues Saturday night, even breaking into one of them



It was just one of four houses of worship the man allegedly vandalized in the span of a few hours, starting 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 26, police said.

The synagogues targeted were located at 1694 Ocean Ave., 2822 Avenue J, 2201 Avenue L and 1720 Avenue J, the NYPD said.

The man also broke into the Avenue J location, made graffiti inside, damaged two cabinets and stole about $20 in cash, according to officials.