Man arrested after fatal shooting near Brooklyn party: police

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting near a Brooklyn party early Sunday.

According to the NYPD, 20-year-old Rovert Benjamin, of Brooklyn, now faces charges including murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Just before 1 a.m., police were called to the vicinity of Watkins Street and Livonia Avenue in Brownsville.

Officers arrived to find a man with gunshot wounds to his torso, arm and leg. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Authorities have since identified the victim as 22-year-old Luis Caballero, of Brooklyn.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, police said.

According to police sources, officers uncovered a nearby party when they responded to the shooting.

Circumstances around the fatal shooting were not immediately known.

