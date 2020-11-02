Man arrested after 73-year-old grandmother pushed onto subway tracks: NYPD

Surveillance images of a man were looking for in connection to a 73-year-old woman pushed onto subway tracks in Brooklyn on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn — A homeless man is facing charges after a 73-year-old grandmother was pushed onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn last month, police said.

Luis Hernandez, 38, was charged Monday with attempted murder and two counts of assault, police said.

Hernandez is accused of getting into a fight with the victim’s grandson and husband, which led to her falling onto the tracks at the Clinton-Washington subway station in Brooklyn on Oct. 19.

Investigators said the fight started on the southbound C train platform after the woman’s 30-year-old grandson asked Hernandez not to smoke in the subway station.

The confrontation led to an argument, which soon turned physical when Hernandez rushed at the grandson and punched him in the face, police said.

The woman’s 82-year-old husband then came to the aid of their grandson and was also punched in the face by Hernandez, according to police.

When the grandmother tried to break up the fight, she was knocked off the platform and onto the tracks as a train was entering the station, authorities said.

She was able to avoid contact with the train.

All three victims were hospitalized with injuries, police said.

The woman and her grandson suffered severe head injuries, according to authorities. The grandfather sustained a cut to his head that required stitches.

