Man arrested 10 months after 19-year-old fatally stabbed in Brooklyn barbershop: police

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Police have arrested a Brooklyn man nearly a year after a 19-year-old man was stabbed to death in a local barbershop in February.

The NYPD said Monday that Barry Mamadou, 31, had been arrested and hit with murder charges for the Flatbush stabbing.

Authorities were called to the barbershop on Church Avenue, near East 19th Street, the night of Feb. 18.

Responding officers found teen, identified by officials as Mamadou Bah, with a stab wound to the torso.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died. Authorities deemed his death a homicide two days later.

