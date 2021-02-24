Man allegedly targeted woman in Brooklyn subway station based on skin color

A woman was attacked while exiting a Brooklyn train station on Dec. 28. Police are searching for the suspect.

BROOKLYN — A Brooklyn man accused of attacking several people in a Brooklyn subway station allegedly selected his victims based on their gender and skin color.

Khari Covington, 29, was arraigned Wednesday in a 52-count indictment on charges including assault, strangulation and burglary as hate crimes, District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. Covington, who’s considered a mandatory violent persistent felony offender, faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

“This defendant’s alleged violent and unprovoked attacks endangered the women he targeted and caused widespread fear in the community,” Gonzalez said. “I am committed to prosecuting all hate crimes where victims, including as alleged in this case, are targeted because of their gender, skin color or race.”

Covington allegedly targeted seven women between Aug. 5, 2020 and Jan. 4, 2021. He was charged in connection with:



An assault on Aug. 5, 2020 at approximately 9:45 a.m., inside 20 Morgan Avenue.

An assault on Nov. 17, 2020, at approximately 8 p.m., inside the Morgan Avenue train station.

An assault on Dec. 11, 2020 at approximately 9:15 p.m. at the Morgan Avenue train station.

An assault on Dec. 28, 2020, at approximately 5 p.m., inside the Morgan Avenue train station.

An assault on Jan. 1, 2021, at approximately 8:35 p.m., inside the Morgan Avenue train station.

An assault on Jan. 2, 2021, at approximately 9:50 p.m., inside the Morgan Avenue train station.

An assault on Jan. 4, 2021, at approximately 5:10 p.m., inside a smoke shop located at 12 Wilson Avenue.

In the Jan. 2 attack, he allegedly pushed a 26-year-old woman down the stairs at the station and punched her multiple times in the face, authorities said.

