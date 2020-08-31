Beloved Bed-Stuy man, 62, fatally shot in Brooklyn church: police

Photo of Edward “Swain” James, 62, who was fatally shot at a church on Halsey Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant area of Brooklyn on Monday evening, Aug. 31, 2020, according to police.

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — UPDATE: A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting.

A 62-year-old man well known by many in his neighborhood was fatally shot in a Brooklyn church on Monday evening, officials said.

Police said Tuesday the man, identified as Edward “Swain” James, was shot in the torso inside the vestibule of the Glorious Church of God on Halsey Street, near Marcus Garvey Boulevard in the Bedford Stuyvesant area.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

NYPD sources said they believe the shooter was a man who knew James but police had not identified any suspects.

The investigation is continuing and police remained on the scene into the night.

Friends and neighbors remember “Swain” as a man who was always ready to help.

“He was like the mayor of the neighborhood,” said Octavia Kitchen.

He both attended and worked at the church where he was fatally shot, PIX11 was told by neighbors.

He was a handyman and a helper at the church and around the neighborhood. They said he also did some work at a local Mexican restaurant.

No arrests have been made and police have not yet released a description of the shooter.

