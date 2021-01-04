79-year-old grandfather killed, man and girl slashed in Brooklyn machete attack: NYPD

A 79-year-old grandfather was stabbed to death and a 4-year-old girl and a 49-year-old man were slashed in a Brooklyn machete attack on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, police said.

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A man is in custody after his grandfather was stabbed to death and his young sister and brother-in-law were slashed with a machete in a Brooklyn attack Sunday evening, police said.

Emergency medical services and police rushed to Putnam Avenue near Nostrand Avenue around 6:20 p.m., officials said.

Officers found a 79-year-old man with a stab wound to the abdomen, a 49-year-old man who’d been slashed in the hand and a 4-year-old girl with a laceration to the hip.

The three patients were rushed to two different hospitals, an FDNY spokesperson said. The grandfather died at the hospital.

Police said a 22-year-old man was taken into custody. Police sources identified the man in custody as Dayquan Dubose.

The NYPD had yet to file charges against him as of early Monday morning.

