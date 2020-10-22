LIRR employees save man that fell on tracks, honored for heroic rescue Thursday

The MTA honored these “Heroes of the LIRR” that helped save a man that fell onto the tracks, Oct. 22, 2020.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Five LIRR employees sprung into action, saving the life of a passenger that had fallen onto the tracks during morning rush hour Wednesday in Brooklyn, officials said Thursday at an event to honor them.

The incident happened Wednesday at about 7:30 p.m. at the LIRR’s East New York station.

The employees, who work on track safety protection while other crews perform roadwork, had just finished a briefing when they heard the loud noise caused by the man’s fall.

That’s when they sprung into action.

According to the MTA, one of the employees quickly contacted the tower operator to stop trains from coming through the area. Two others served as lookouts for potential oncoming trains. The others worked to calm the man down until it was safe for them to go down to help him up.

At one point, the man’s shoe got stuck between rails.

The employees then went onto the tracks, loosened his shoelaces to get his foot free, and then walked him to the end of the platform where FDNY and NYPD crews were waiting.

“Our employees always rise to the occasion and this is a true example of the heroes who work among us,” said Phil Eng, President of Long Island Rail Road. “Not only has the workforce stepped up ensuring invaluable service in our fight against the pandemic but the quick action by Gregory, Kevin, Larry, Stacy and Shelwyn saved a life. Not exactly verbatim from a well-known superhero, but in this case, it fits: Faster than a speeding locomotive! We cannot thank them enough.”

The employees, Gregory Hartley, Kevin Rattigan, Larry Woods, Stacy Augustine and Shelwyn Hendy, were honored for their heroics Thursday.