Largest menorah in Brooklyn lit at Grand Army Plaza

Brooklyn

BROOKLYN — Last year, 2,000 people gathered in Brooklyn for a Hanukkah celebration where the borough’s largest menorah is lit.

This year a small, socially-distanced crowd gathered at Grand Army Plaza for the traditional lighting; many would-be attendees have changed the way they’re celebrating the holiday due to the pandemic.

Brooklyn’s largest menorah was lit on Thursday, marking the first night of Hanukkah.

Congregants of the Chabad of Park Slope gathered at Grand Army Plaza where a socially distanced celebration was held; masks were required.

“I want to compliment the people tonight. People maintained their distance. Only families stuck together,” said Rabbi Shimon Hecht, the director of Chabad of Park Slope.

During the celebration there was music, but no traditional dancing.

Still, the celebration felt like a small respite after a year of so much loss and pain, with many celebrants also hopeful that next year, things will get better.

The rabbi inviting community members who want to celebrate to stop by tomorrow; they will be hosting a celebration every night during Hanukkah.

Editor’s note: A promotional message for this story referred to the world’s largest menorah. That’s in Manhattan. This story is about the Thursday evening celebration at the largest menorah in Brooklyn.

