John Lewis mural vandalized in Brooklyn

A mural of late Rep. John Lewis was vandalized in Brooklyn.

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn — A mural of the late Congressman John Lewis was vandalized in Brooklyn, police said Monday.

His face was scratched out last Thursday on a mural near Norman Avenue and Lorimer Street. Police in the NYPD’s 94 precinct are investigating.

The mural has since been repaired. Over the course of several hours, an artist restored the Lewis mural.

Police have not released any identifying information for the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

