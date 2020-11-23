‘It’s not normal’: Advocates demand change after shooting leaves woman dead, 6 teens injured

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Advocates called for change Monday after a 20-year-old woman was killed and six teenagers were injured in a shooting at a Bedford-Stuyvesant party late Sunday night.

“This is not normal for us, these are real issues,” Borough President Eric Adams said. “A child should not leave an apartment and step over dead bodies to make it home.”

Among the six others wounded were four males and two females, all between the ages of 14 and 19 years old, police said.

Sources told PIX11 the shooting may have been retaliation for an earlier shooting near a sweet 16 party in East New York.

Police said the party was held at an event hall on Liberty Avenue and attracted large crowds that resulted in 911 being called to the location just before 8 p.m.

Just after 9 p.m. a 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg nearby at Liberty Avenue and Crystal Street, the NYPD said. That victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police believe he was at the earlier party.

Sources said the party may have then moved to the Albany Avenue location.

Community leader Sheronnie Perry said over 100 people were in the hallway at the the Albany Avenue building near Fulton Street, though nobody called police to report the large crowd prior to the shooting just after 11 p.m.

“Four of the people who were shot last night [are] four people that I know personally, and it’s hard,” Perry said.

The woman who was killed wasn’t from the city; she visiting from Virginia, and came to New York for the party.

“How do you go back now to her family in Virginia and say ‘We’re sorry, butyour daughter came to new York for this joyous occasion and she was taken down senselessly,'” Perry said.

The mass shooting, as well as an increase in shootings in 2020, is why some are calling for new police initiative to tackle gun violence.

“Let’s renew our call to reinvent the anti-crime unit to be an anti-gun unit,” Adams said.

Another leader called for changes on the sentencing side of things.

“Mandatory min of 10 year imprisonment — no conversation, no parole, so basically we can send a message: we’re not going to tolerate these guns going off in our city,” said community advocate Tony Herbert.