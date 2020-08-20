‘I don’t want any other mother to feel this’: Brooklyn mom speaks out amid gun violence uptick

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BROOKLYN — The pain of a devastated Brooklyn mom is being felt throughout the borough; her son was one of hundreds shot in Brooklyn this year.

Maria Gonzalez’ only son was shot to death a month ago. She’s still searching for answers.

“The guys who shot my son are still out there,” she sad. “I need justice for my son. I can’t sleep.”

There have been 916 shootings across New York City this year with more than 1,000 victims and more than 300 of those victims live in Brooklyn, according to the NYPD.

“It’s depressing to watch that,” Gonzalez said.

NYPD Chief Judith Harrison, who took over leadership of Brooklyn North six weeks ago, said she’s doing everything she can to get a handle on the gun violence.

“We’ve put more patrols out in the streets, we are working with clergy,” she said. ““We are doing a gun buyback program.”

The idea are too late Gonzalez’ son.

“I don’t want any other mother to feel this,” she said. “He’s going to be 23-years-old and instead of celebrating with him here, I’m going to the grave site to visit him.”

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez is also dozing more to help stop gun violence. Gonzalez assigned a new team of prosecutors to take closer look at gun cases to make sure nothing falls through the cracks.

“With the recent and worrisome spike in gun violence, we must innovate and strengthen our response to all cases against those who carry lethal weapons on our streets,” Gonzalez said. “The new Gun Violence Suppression Bureau will provide a laser-like focus of our resources and expertise in targeting the small number of individuals who are responsible for most of the gun violence in our community.”