Hundreds of bodies remain in freezer trucks at Brooklyn disaster morgue

Freezer trucks have been brought in to help manage the dead related to the COVID-19 outbreak in New York.

BROOKLYN — Hundreds of bodies are still stored in freezer trucks at a disaster morgue set up during New York City’s coronavirus surge in the spring.

The city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner said many of the 650 bodies at the disaster morgue on the Brooklyn waterfront are of people whose families can’t be located or can’t afford a proper burial.

Aden Naka of the medical examiner’s office told the Wall Street Journal that the unit tasked with identifying bodies is set up to handle about 20 deaths a day, but during the peak of the pandemic it received as many as 200 new death cases daily.

