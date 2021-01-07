Hundreds of anti-Trump protesters rally in Brooklyn for 2nd straight night

BROOKLYN — Anti-Trump protesters rallied at the Barclays Center for a second consecutive night Thursday.

They were calling for the removal of President Donald Trump in response to the riots at the Capitol Wednesday.

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams also attended. He’s among those calling for the president to be removed via impeachment or the 25th amendment.

“It’s an opportunity to be clear about the disparities in the country. About what happened and who this president is and his legacy,” he said.

What started as a couple dozen people at the Barclays Center turned into hundreds and eventually marched down Flatbush Avenue.

No arrests were made. More gatherings and protests are scheduled through the weekend.

