Home invader ties up, sexually assaults Brooklyn woman before robbing her: police

  • Brooklyn home invasion, sexual assault suspect
    Surveillance images of a man accused in a Brooklyn home invasion and sexual assault in the Marine Park neighborhood, and the 2012 gray Mitsubishi Outlander SUV he flee, on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, according to the NYPD.
  • Brooklyn home invasion, sexual assault
    Surveillance images of a 2012 gray Mitsubishi Outlander SUV an attacker fled in after forcing his way into a Brooklyn woman's apartment and sexually assaulting her on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, according to the NYPD.

MARINE PARK, Brooklyn — Cops are looking for a man who forced his way into a Brooklyn woman’s home Thursday before tying her up and sexually assaulting her, according to the NYPD.

Police said it was around 12:40 p.m. when the unidentified man followed the 47-year-old woman into her Marine Park building, in the area of Avenue N and East 33rd Street, and then simulated having a gun in order to force his way into her apartment.

Once inside, the man proceeded to tie the victim up using duct tape and zip ties, officials said.

Then he sexually assaulted her, according to police.

The attacker took the woman’s cellphone and an unknown amount of money before fleeing the apartment, authorities said.

He was last seen heading westbound on the Kings Highway in a 2012 gray Mitsubishi Outlander SUV, police said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The extent of any physical injuries was not made clear.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance images of the man and vehicle they are looking for. He’s described as having a medium build and was last seen wearing a black hat, black face covering, black sneakers, dark-colored jeans, light-colored knee pads, and a black sweatshirt.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

