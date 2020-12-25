Gunman who injured Brooklyn cop apologizes: sources

BROOKLYN — The gunman who injured a Brooklyn police officer in a Christmas Eve shooting has said he is sorry, police sources told PIX11 News Friday.

William Moss, 20, shot 27-year-old officer Connor Boalick in the back Thursday evening, according to sources.

Moss was quickly detained, and later apologized while in police custody, sources said.

Boalick was saved by his bulletproof vest, and following a brief hospitalization, was able to return home to celebrate Christmas with his parents, sources added.

Mayor Bill De Blasio and NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea spoke to the officer’s parents

“They felt that this was a Christmas miracle that their son was alive and well,” de Blasio said.

The Thursday night shooting began a a domestic dispute between Moss and his girlfriend, police said.

The girlfriend’s mother repeatedly called 911, begging for police to come, according to Shea. The mother said Moss had threatened to shoot their home up. As officers on scene interviewed the daughter, her boyfriend arrived.

Moss shot the officer, and then ran, Shea said. Other officers pursued and arrested him a few blocks away. Body camera video shows officers repeatedly tell the shooter to drop his gun. Moss put it down on the sidewalk and was taken into custody.