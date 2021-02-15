Group sought after man slashed in hand at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

File photo of police tape at a crime scene.

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — Police launched an investigation Monday morning after a man was slashed inside a Brooklyn subway station, according to the NYPD.

Authorities said the man was slashed in the hand around 9:40 a.m. at the Hoyt Street station, along the No. 2 and 3 lines, in Downtown Brooklyn.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-serious injuries, police said.

Officials said they were searching for a group that included three males and one female. No further information about those sought was provided.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

