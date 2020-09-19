New York lights up blue for RBG as city celebrates woman whose roots were ‘grounded in Brooklyn’

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — Ruth Bader Ginsburg‘s mother died the day before her graduation from James Madison High School and those who knew her best say her high school, her mother in Midwood and the borough of Brooklyn made her the pioneer she became.

“[She] was absolutely grounded in Brooklyn she talked about Brooklyn and about her childhood,” Betsy West, co-Director of the documentary “RBG” said. “It was central to who she was.”

West believes the late Supreme Court justice credited Brooklyn and particularly her mother in Midwood for giving her the guts and legal gifts to become the brilliant, feisty, yet shy groundbreaker she became for women’s rights.

“Her mother had such a strong influence on her. Her mother had lost her sister and her mother was just focused on her,” West said. “Her mother gave her her mantra ‘don’t waste your time on needless emotion like anger, move beyond it,’.”

Outside the Midwood home where Ginsburg lived from 1933 to 1950, there were flowers and an American flag. And pride from Midwood neighbors who knew she grew where they are living now.

“Can she be replaced? We will always love her for who she was,” Dorothy Promus, a Midwood resident, told PIX11 News. “She was a pioneer for women, for children, for mankind.”

Outside James Madison High School, a growing memorial to Ruth Bader Ginsberg who fought discrimination her whole life. She graduated tied for first place in her law school class at Columbia yet could not find a job in a New York City law firm, taking a teaching job at Rutgers instead.

There is a feeling among many prominent New Yorkers that the best way to pay tribute to this proud Brooklynite is carry on her work.

“We consider the ERA is something she started and we will carry on the work of Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” Carol Jenkins, co-president and CEO of the ERA Coslition, told PIX11 News. “Something that she absolutely wanted to make sure happens.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced New York will erect a statue honoring her legacy in her native Brooklyn. He is setting up a commission to look into ideas for the design and location.