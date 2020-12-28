Free stores in Brooklyn offer up jackets, books, school supplies

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — It looks like an ordinary sidewalk stand, but everything inside the Brooklyn spot has been donated and is free for the taking.

Right now, you can pickup winter jackets, books, and school supplies from the Leonard Avenue spot in Williamsburg.

A woman named Myles started the free store. She said neighbors can also get needed groceries.

“There’s people who bake bread and leave it for their neighbors. People bring TVs, crockpots, even hand-made paintings,” said the founder.

It open to the public 24/7. The concept is simple: take what you need and give what you can.

There were three locations up until a few weeks ago. Kristin Sears, a PTA board member at P. S. 18, was such a fan of the idea, she helped bring a free store to her son’s school.

“In this neighborhood, Christmas presents are not a guarantee. Food for dinner is not a guarantee. A lot of families have been hit by COVID,” said Sears.

This new location is just outside PS 18.

All four free stores are located in Brooklyn. They are fully funded, continually restocked, and closely maintained thanks to support from the community and North Brooklyn Mutual Aid. They even have an Instagram page.

If you want to give, you can help at:

Venmo: @nbkfreestore

PayPal: NbkFreeStore@gmail.com

They take everything except furniture.

Locations:

  • S2nd & Havemeyer Street
  • 150 Greenpoint Ave at Polonaise
  • Graham Ave & Newton Street
  • PS 18 on Leonard Street (between Grand & Maujer)

