Five-alarm fire spreads to four buildings in East Williamsburg: FDNY

East Williamsburg fire

A four-alarm fire raged in East Williamsburg, Jan. 14, 2020.

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Manhattan — Firefighters were battling a fire in Williamsburg Thursday evening that had spread to four buildings, FDNY officials said.

The call came in just after 6:10 p.m. for a fire at a 3-story building at Montrose and Bushwick avenues, an FDNY spokesperson said.

The fire was on the building’s second floor and extended to the roof. More than 200 first responders were on the scene.

The fire escalated to four alarms by 7:25 p.m.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

