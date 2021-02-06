Found safe: Dog missing after fatal Brooklyn crash reunited with owner

AnnMarie Fasano said her beloved dog Shadow was with her fiance Michael March when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed in Brooklyn on Jan. 30, 2021. Shadow hasn’t been seen since.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A dog that went missing following a deadly crash in Brooklyn returned home safe on Friday, according to a pets group involved in the rescue.

AnnMarie Fasano said her beloved dog Shadow was with her fiance Michael March when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed on the Belt Parkway at Flatbush Avenue, near Floyd Bennett Field, on Jan. 30. The 42-year-old was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Shadow was not recovered at the scene of the crash, according to Fasano.

The heartbroken woman said she contacted every animal shelter she could find but there was still no sign of Shadow.

Leaders of the Lost and Found Pets in Brooklyn Facebook page joined the search this week and shared photos and information about the missing pooch on social media.

On Friday, the Facebook page announced Shadow was rescued by a team of volunteers near a marina in Brooklyn.

“Welcome home Shadow! Wonderful news!!! Shadow, who was missing from the fatal accident, has been found safe!!” the post said. “Many thanks to our administrator Stella for coordinating the rescue effort, Kim Fraser of Sasha’s Mission, Kevin Long of [the] NYPD, and Todd Jacobs, who have been searching all week long, and a very special thanks, as always to Teddy Henn. Thank you to all who posted, shared and prayed for Shadow.”

