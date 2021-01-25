Firefighter seriously hurt in Brooklyn house fire: FDNY

Firefighters battle a two-alarm house fire on 85th Street in Besonhurst, Brooklyn on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, according to the FDNY.

BESONHURST, Brooklyn — UPDATE: The firefighter was seriously hurt when a falling AC unit hit him in the head, the FDNY said late Monday night.

Original story:

At least one firefighter was injured while fighting a large fire in a Brooklyn home Monday morning, according to the FDNY.

Fire officials said crews responded around 8:50 a.m. for a fire on the first floor of a two-story private dwelling at 1962 85th St. in the Bensonhurst neighborhood.

The blaze quickly spread to the second floor of the home, officials said.

The FDNY said over 100 firefighters from 25 units responded to battle the blaze.

One firefighter suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, authorities said. He is expected to survive. Details of his injuries were not initially provided.

Units were still operating on the fire as of 10 a.m., the FDNY said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.