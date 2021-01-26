Firefighter hit in head by falling AC unit while responding to Brooklyn house fire: FDNY

Firefighters battle a two-alarm house fire on 85th Street in Besonhurst, Brooklyn on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, according to the FDNY.

BESONHURST, Brooklyn — A firefighter was seriously hurt when a falling air conditioning unit hit him in the head as crews arrived on the scene of a Brooklyn house fire Monday morning, the FDNY later said.

Fire officials said units responded just before 9 a.m. to battle a blaze that spread throughout a two-story home on 85th Street in the Bensonhurst neighborhood.

Shocking Ring security video caught the moment the AC unit slammed the firefighter in the head, sending him falling to the ground.

While he was seen wearing his helmet in the footage, the FDNY said he was rushed to a local hospital with serious, but non-live-threatening injuries.

It was unknown what caused the AC unit to fall from the home’s second floor. The FDNY said late Monday night that the incident was still under review.

The FDNY said over 100 firefighters from 25 units responded to battle the blaze.

Five other firefighters were also hospitalized with injuries, according to officials. The extent of the other injuries was not made clear.

The fire was officially put under control at 10:25 a.m., authorities said.