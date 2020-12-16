Fire breaks out in Brooklyn synagogue: FDNY

Brooklyn




Brooklyn synagogue fire

FDNY crews operate on a fire in a synagogue on 18th Avenue in the Mapleton area of Brooklyn on Wednesday morning, Dec. 16, 2020. Fire officials said no injuries had been reported.

MAPLETON, Brooklyn — Firefighters responded Wednesday morning to a fire in a Brooklyn synagogue, according to the FDNY.

Fire officials said the call came in around 8 a.m. for flames on the first floor of the two-story synagogue located at 4901 18th Avenue, which is located on the border of the Mapleton and Borough Park neighborhoods.

The fire quickly quickly spread to the second floor. AIR11 was over the scene where two ladders could be seen extended to windows on the second floor where crews were operating.

No injuries were immediately reported, officials said.

