FedEx driver shot in the back while delivering package in Brooklyn

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FedEx

A FedEx driver was shot in Brooklyn on Monday. (PIX11)

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A 44-year-old FedEx driver was shot in the back as he delivered a package in Brownsville on Monday morning, police said.

He was at the Van Dyke Houses on Dumont Avenue when he was attacked, police said. The driver was rushed to a local hospital in serious condition, but he’s expected to survive.

Police have not yet released a description of the shooter.

A FedEx spokesperson said the company was cooperating with investigating authorities.

“We are aware of an attack on one of our couriers today in Brooklyn, and our immediate concern is for the well-being of our colleague,” the spokesperson said. “The safety and security of our team members is our highest priority.”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

5 people shot during fight in Brooklyn: NYPD

Follow up Friday returns! Here's how Monica made it happen this week!

Eric Adams talks Brooklyn tributes to local COVID-19 victims

Ruth Bader Ginsburg statue unveiled in Brooklyn

Search for Brooklyn murder suspect mistakenly released from Rikers: police

Search on for missing Brooklyn woman

More Brooklyn

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Another taste of winter on the way

Vaccination progress and shot distribution continues

Broadway pop-up pops up in Times Square

New York City's vaccination timeline: When can you get a shot?

Cooler for the weekend

Netflix tests out a possible password-sharing crackdown

'COVID Diaries NYC': Filmmakers discuss documenting their lives during pandemic

Performer talks 'Dancers Come in All Shapes' movement

Saycon Sengbloh talks 'Delilah' series, new 'The Wonder Years' reboot