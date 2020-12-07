FedEx driver shot in the back while delivering package in Brooklyn

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A 44-year-old FedEx driver was shot in the back as he delivered a package in Brownsville on Monday morning, police said.

He was at the Van Dyke Houses on Dumont Avenue when he was attacked, police said. The driver was rushed to a local hospital in serious condition, but he’s expected to survive.

Police have not yet released a description of the shooter.

A FedEx spokesperson said the company was cooperating with investigating authorities.

“We are aware of an attack on one of our couriers today in Brooklyn, and our immediate concern is for the well-being of our colleague,” the spokesperson said. “The safety and security of our team members is our highest priority.”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

