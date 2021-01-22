Families still want answers in Brooklyn NYCHA serial killer case

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Police say accused serial killer Kevin Gavin terrorized seniors at the Carter Woodson Houses in Brownsville, allegedly killing three defenseless elderly women over six years.

Each victim was murdered differently, so at first police could not see a pattern.

“It was difficult for police to label the same offender,” said St John’s University criminal justice professor and Retired NYPD Commissioner of Training Dr. Robert Gonzalez.

But Police say DNA evidence linked Gavin to all three victims. The most recent, 78-year-old Jaunita Caballlero, found strangled. Her son made the gruesome discovery.

In 2019, police found 83-year-old Jacolia James dead inside her 11th Floor apartment with head trauma. And in 2015 Myrtle McKinney was found dead on her kitchen floor. Her death was ruled as “natural causes” until a funeral director found a stab wound on the back of her neck.

Families say that both NYCHA and the NYPD have been negligent regarding security.

Gavin’s extensive criminal record put him on the radar. In 1982, police arrested Gavin for criminal possession of a weapon and for at least Six drug offenses From 2002 to 2010, including the sale of narcotics. Again in 2004 for burglary, when police say Gavin broke into a restaurant and stole equipment.

In Brownsville, Gavin befriended all of the victims and ran errands for them. He then brutally turned on them, something Gonzalez says police could not see coming.

“He had quite a few different offenses in his rap sheet, soit was hard for them to label him some type of killer, there was nothing that would tie him to a violent killer.”