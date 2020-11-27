Ex-civilian NYPD employee impersonates cop, tells MTA bus driver to head to Brooklyn, police say

NEW YORK CITY — A former civilian NYPD employee impersonated a police officer and tried to force an MTA bus driver to head to Brooklyn on Thanksgiving, just weeks after attempting to enter an NYPD facility, fleeing and crashing a vehicle, police said Friday.

Joseph McGreevey, 61, faces charges of criminal impersonation of a police officer and obstruction of governmental administration in connection to Thursday’s incident.

Around noon Thursday, police said McGreevey entered an MTA bus at York Street and Sixth Avenue, bordering TriBeCa and SoHo in Manhattan.

McGreevey was in possession of a fraudulent NYPD badge and identification when he told the bus driver to head to Brooklyn, police said.

The driver was able to flag down police, and McGreevey was subsequently arrested.

McGreevey faces additional charges in an Oct. 30 incident, according to police.

Last month, he is accused of attempting to enter an NYPD facility, then fleeing and crashing a vehicle after being asked for identification.

McGreevey is expected to be charged with possession of a forged instrument, reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident.