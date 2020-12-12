EMTs robbed at gunpoint while responding to fake emergency call in Brooklyn: officials

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Two EMTs were robbed by an armed suspect while responding to a fake emergency call in Brooklyn early Saturday morning, police and fire officials said.

It’s the second time this week that on-duty EMTs have been lured to a location by a bogus emergency call in the borough, only to be robbed at gunpoint, according to the FDNY.

The 23-year-old and 25-year-old EMTs, both men, were riding in the elevator of a building on Frost Street in East Williamsburg around 2:40 a.m. when it stopped on the sixth floor and a man approached them with a handgun, authorities said.

The suspect threatened the EMTs, and stole their radios and tech bag with equipment, fire officials said.

The suspect then pressed all the buttons on the elevator with the two EMTs still inside, sending them back down so they couldn’t follow him, police said.

The victims were not injured during the incident. So far, no arrests have been made.

On Monday, two volunteer EMTs were robbed at gunpoint in Brownsville, according to police.

They were responding to a 911 call about a child having difficulty breathing, but once they were inside an elevator, police said they were met by an armed man.

He took their radio, a tablet and their medic bag, then punched all the buttons on the elevator so they couldn’t follow him, police said.

The two EMTs volunteer for Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center. They were not hurt but it turns out the call they were responding to was bogus, police said.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro condemned the robberies Saturday morning.

“It’s despicable that anyone would use 911 for a fake medical call, threaten the lives of EMTs, and steal the tools they use to save lives,” the commissioner said in a statement. “EMTs and paramedics have one mission: respond to help New Yorkers in need of emergency medical care. They are essential to our city. When apprehended, those responsible for these crimes should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

It’s not immediately clear if there’s any connection between the two robberies.

The NYPD vowed on Saturday to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“EMS workers play a pivotal role in keeping New Yorkers safe during emergency situations. Our detectives are committed to bringing the individuals responsible for the two robberies in one week against them to justice,” the police department said in a statement.

