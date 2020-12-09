EMTs robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn elevator

BROOKLYN — Two EMT’s were robbed at gunpoint at the Seth Low Houses in Brownsville Monday night.

They were responding to a 911 call about a child having difficulty breathing, but once they got on an elevator here they were met by a gunman standing at an elevator. He took their radio, a tablet and their medic bag.

He then punched all the buttons on the elevator so he couldn’t follow him down.

Community advocate Tony Herbert tells PIX11 News, what happened to the EMTs stems from a citywide problem.

“We are allowing criminals to get back out on the streets,” he said. “They are committing these crimes before the police officers ink on their report even is dry.”

Gun violence is at an all time high — shootings are up 95% year-to-date — and police say attacks on first responders are becoming more common.

One EMS supervisor — whose identity we are concealing — describes the dangers.

“I’ve been in those situations and then you don’t know what’s around the corner, in this case you have a gun pointed at you. It’s a lot. In the Bronx, I feared for my life when I had a patient put me in a choke hold.”

The two EMTs volunteer for Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center. They were not hurt but it turns out the call the they were responding to was bogus

Police are now looking into whether or not they were set up.

In response to all of this, the FDNY sent out a message to its members, urging them to be more vigilant.