Dyker Heights lights shine; Tour guides bring the holidays home to people in NYC

Holiday lights and decorations adorn houses in Brooklyn’s Dyker Heights neighborhood, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 in New York. Residents are renowned for their displays of over-the-top Christmas light decorations with life-sized Santas, reindeer, toy soldiers, sleighs and snowmen. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Lights shine bright in Dyker Heights during the annual holiday display; blocks around 10th Avenue and 82nd Street are transformed with decorations.

People are still expected to travel and view scenes, which usually runs through the beginning of January.

Although some of the regular decorators decided to sit it out this year, other homes have turned on some lights.

Ed Dutchmazz, a licensed NYC tour guide, has helped people check them out.

“No matter what, it’s still the holiday but it’s fewer people,” Dutchmazz said. “Not the crush of people we kind of get ready for.”

Locals have been booking him and other agencies to learn new things about the city and their neighborhoods.

“I take people all around the city and I go outside for you,” he said.

He said crowds do not seem to be as tightly packed in the places he has observed.

Dutchmazz streams virtual tours for free on his YouTube page and takes donations.

