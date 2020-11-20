Driver flees after crashing SUV into building, parked cars in Brooklyn: police

A driver was nowhere to be found after an SUV drove off the road and crashed into a building after striking multiple parked cars in Crown Heights, Brooklyn early Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, police said.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A driver was nowhere to be found after an SUV drove off the road and crashed into a building in Brooklyn early Friday, according to the NYPD.

Police said a call came in around 2:15 a.m. for a vehicle striking a building on Rochester Avenue near Lincoln Place in Crown Heights.

Authorities said it appeared as though the driver fled the scene before officers arrived

Video from the Citizen App shows what appears to be an SUV that crashed into a gate around a building, potentially a home, as well as damaged parked cars in the area the SUV likely struck after it left the road.

According to police, it seemed as if the driver lost control of the vehicle.

No injuries were reported, the NYPD said, and the investigation remained ongoing Friday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).