Driver dies after rear-ending garbage truck on Brooklyn street

Brooklyn

by: Associated Press,

Posted: / Updated:
Motorist dies after rear-ending garbage truck on NYC street

Police say a motorist has died after he rear-ended a garbage truck on a New York City street. (Citizen)

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — A motorist died after he rear-ended a garbage truck on a New York City street, the NYPD said Sunday.

Kenneth Pamphile, 32, was driving a 2002 Nissan Altima at about 3:45 a.m. Sunday in Brooklyn when he slammed into the back of a stationary Department of Sanitation truck near East 88th Street and Flatlands Avenue, police said.

FDNY workers extricated Pamphile, who was unconscious and unresponsive, from the vehicle, officials said. He was rushed to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A sanitation worker driving the truck and another standing nearby were not injured.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Paralyzed Brooklyn man lobbies governor to end solitary confinement

Brooklyn mom fights for hot water

Brooklyn butcher Cara Nicoletti breaking barriers in the meat industry

5 people shot during fight in Brooklyn: NYPD

Follow up Friday returns! Here's how Monica made it happen this week!

Eric Adams talks Brooklyn tributes to local COVID-19 victims

More Brooklyn

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

There could be a spring Sunday washout

Dominion Voting sues Fox News for $1.6B over 2020 election claims

State rep arrested as GA governor signs voting law

Forecast: Mr. G's pick of the weekend

Understanding COVID-19 vaccine side effects

Former NFL player Spencer Paysinger talks 'All American Stories' special

Watch with Dan: Viewers discuss March documentary picks

Getting crafty with Passover foods

Dr. Shereef Elnahal talks NJ's first 100 days of vaccinations, COVID variants