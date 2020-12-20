Driver dies after rear-ending garbage truck on Brooklyn street

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — A motorist died after he rear-ended a garbage truck on a New York City street, the NYPD said Sunday.
Kenneth Pamphile, 32, was driving a 2002 Nissan Altima at about 3:45 a.m. Sunday in Brooklyn when he slammed into the back of a stationary Department of Sanitation truck near East 88th Street and Flatlands Avenue, police said.
FDNY workers extricated Pamphile, who was unconscious and unresponsive, from the vehicle, officials said. He was rushed to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
A sanitation worker driving the truck and another standing nearby were not injured.